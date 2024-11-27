BJP Set to Name Maharashtra's Next CM Amidst Internal Dynamics
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve criticized the BJP for its independent decision-making, dismissing claims of influence from ally Eknath Shinde. Shinde expressed support for the BJP's choice of Maharashtra's next Chief Minister following the alliance's electoral win. Devendra Fadnavis is a top contender.
- Country:
- India
In a recent statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve asserted that the BJP operates with autonomy, disregarding pressure from its ally, Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister. He emphasized the BJP's capability to make independent decisions.
Hours earlier, Shinde had publicly declared his full support for the BJP's leadership in selecting Maharashtra's next Chief Minister, asserting he would not impede the process. This announcement paves the way for the BJP, the largest party in the new assembly, to potentially nominate its senior leader, Devendra Fadnavis, as a prime candidate for the top role.
Meanwhile, Sushma Andhare of the Shiv Sena (UBT) speculated that Shinde's actions were influenced by BJP pressure. The recent state assembly elections saw the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, including Shiv Sena and NCP, securing a major victory, yet the decision on the Chief Ministerial candidate remains pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
