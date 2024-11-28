Left Menu

Ramping Up: White House Urges Ukraine to Expand Military Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Biden administration is pressuring Ukraine to expand its military by lowering the conscription age from 25 to 18. This move aims to counterbalance Ukraine's current manpower shortfall against Russia's forces. Despite billions in military aid, Ukraine's allies emphasize troop levels over weaponry as a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-11-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 03:13 IST
President Joe Biden's administration has made a pronounced call for Ukraine to increase its military size by drafting younger soldiers and revising its mobilization laws, citing the urgent need due to ongoing conflict with Russia. The proposal suggests lowering the conscription age from 25 to 18 years.

A senior official from the Biden administration, insisting on anonymity, has highlighted that the primary challenge for Ukraine is not weaponry but the insufficient number of troops. Despite substantial U.S. security support amounting to over $56 billion, Ukraine's military strength remains a concern, especially against a surging Russian military presence.

With the upcoming transition to President-elect Donald Trump's administration, uncertainty looms over continued U.S. military aid. Ukraine's response to increasing its draft has faced logistical challenges, including a lack of equipment and concerns over economic impacts due to drafting younger citizens. The situation stresses the need for strategic manpower enhancements as the conflict persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

