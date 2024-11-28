Left Menu

Corruption Clouds: Mystery Surrounding China's Defense Minister

Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun is under investigation for corruption in a broad anti-corruption probe affecting China's military. His investigation, part of President Xi Jinping's crackdown, follows similar allegations against his predecessors. Dong's absence from key military bodies raises questions about his future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 04:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 04:07 IST
Corruption Clouds: Mystery Surrounding China's Defense Minister
Dong Jun

The mystery surrounding Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun deepened on Wednesday as reports of his investigation for corruption emerged, stirring concerns in Beijing and beyond. Two U.S. officials confirmed to Reuters that Dong is being scrutinized as part of a wider anti-corruption probe shaking up China's military top brass.

Revealing the intensity of the investigation, one U.S. official disclosed that the probe, initially targeting China's strategic rocket forces, has broadened to include other military sectors, including procurement. The fact that President Xi Jinping personally appointed Dong underscores the gravity of the investigation, though another U.S. official urged caution pending concrete evidence.

This marks a troubling trend, as Dong could become the third consecutive Chinese defence minister entangled in corruption allegations. Despite recent efforts to mend U.S.-China military relations, speculations over Dong's future have intensified following his non-promotion to pivotal military and governmental bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

