Corruption Clouds: Mystery Surrounding China's Defense Minister

The mystery surrounding Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun deepened on Wednesday as reports of his investigation for corruption emerged, stirring concerns in Beijing and beyond. Two U.S. officials confirmed to Reuters that Dong is being scrutinized as part of a wider anti-corruption probe shaking up China's military top brass.

Revealing the intensity of the investigation, one U.S. official disclosed that the probe, initially targeting China's strategic rocket forces, has broadened to include other military sectors, including procurement. The fact that President Xi Jinping personally appointed Dong underscores the gravity of the investigation, though another U.S. official urged caution pending concrete evidence.

This marks a troubling trend, as Dong could become the third consecutive Chinese defence minister entangled in corruption allegations. Despite recent efforts to mend U.S.-China military relations, speculations over Dong's future have intensified following his non-promotion to pivotal military and governmental bodies.

