Call for Sanctions on Pakistani Officials Amid Protest Violence

An Indian-American Congressman has urged visa sanctions and asset freezes on Pakistani officials following reports of a cover-up of killings during peaceful protests. The crackdown involved Imran Khan's party. The incident has drawn international concern, urging Pakistan to uphold democratic rights and conduct a credible investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-11-2024 05:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 05:24 IST
An Indian-American Congressman has called for strong sanctions against senior Pakistani officials, urging visa bans and asset freezes in light of recent reports alleging a cover-up of killings during protests in Pakistan.

Authorities reportedly killed four individuals and injured 50 others during a crackdown on supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party as they marched towards Islamabad demanding Khan's release, drawing criticism from international bodies and U.S. lawmakers.

The Carter Centre has also expressed alarm, urging Pakistani officials to respect citizens' rights to peaceful assembly and speech, abandon excessive force, and ensure a transparent investigation in line with international civil and political rights standards.

