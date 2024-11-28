Left Menu

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

A police car collided with the limousine of New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis in Wellington. The incident, which took place on the main road to the airport, left no injuries. An investigation is underway, although the limousine's rear is damaged.

  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A police vehicle collided with the official limousine carrying New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis in Wellington. The incident, confirmed by officials on Thursday, occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

The minor collision happened on the main thoroughfare leading to Wellington Airport, the same route housing the nation's parliament. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the occupants.

Following the crash, the police initiated an investigation. The Department of Internal Affairs, the agency responsible for managing official cars, reported damage to the limousine's rear. Prime Minister Luxon, reflecting on the incident in Auckland, described it as a 'bit of a shock' but assured he was unharmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

