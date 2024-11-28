Parliament Disrupted Amid Adani Allegations & Opposition Protests

On Thursday, the Congress party claimed that the government's refusal to discuss the Adani 'scam' led to the adjournment of both Houses of Parliament. The opposition alleged that this refusal is sabotaging fair competition across various economic sectors.

The Lok Sabha was forced into adjournment due to opposition protests against violence in Sambhal and the Adani controversy. Similarly, Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the third consecutive day as MPs raised concerns about the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh stated that the ongoing disruptions stem from the government's reluctance to address the 'Modani scam,' which he claimed is tarnishing the global reputation of corporate India. This follows accusations by the US Department of Justice against Adani, his nephew Sagar, and another executive for allegedly bribing Indian officials to secure lucrative solar electricity contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)