Left Menu

Parliament Disrupted Amid Adani Allegations & Opposition Protests

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned as the government did not permit discussions on the Adani 'scam' or reports of Sambhal violence. Allegations against Gautam Adani and associates for bribing Indian officials surfaced, adding to the tension. Opposition parties demand transparency and fair competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:46 IST
Parliament Disrupted Amid Adani Allegations & Opposition Protests
Adani
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Congress party claimed that the government's refusal to discuss the Adani 'scam' led to the adjournment of both Houses of Parliament. The opposition alleged that this refusal is sabotaging fair competition across various economic sectors.

The Lok Sabha was forced into adjournment due to opposition protests against violence in Sambhal and the Adani controversy. Similarly, Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the third consecutive day as MPs raised concerns about the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh stated that the ongoing disruptions stem from the government's reluctance to address the 'Modani scam,' which he claimed is tarnishing the global reputation of corporate India. This follows accusations by the US Department of Justice against Adani, his nephew Sagar, and another executive for allegedly bribing Indian officials to secure lucrative solar electricity contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024