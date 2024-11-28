Left Menu

Sena Sparks Speculation Over Maharashtra CM Designate Announcement

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi critiques the Mahayuti alliance for its delay in announcing the new Chief Minister amid post-election activities in Maharashtra. The alliance reflects unity, awaiting a decisive nod from Prime Minister Narendra Modi while backing Eknath Shinde as a potential candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:30 IST
Sena Sparks Speculation Over Maharashtra CM Designate Announcement
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the ruling Mahayuti alliance for their hesitation in naming the Chief Minister designate, as they prepare to set up their government following a victorious run in the Maharashtra assembly elections. She questioned the delay despite earlier indications favoring Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde's acceptance of the prime minister's decision.

Previously, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde announced his willingness to abide by any decision from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the state's leadership. Shiv Sena leaders, such as Shaina NC, echoed sentiments that Shinde should have naturally been the choice due to his ground-level efforts and significant contributions to the coalition's victory, yet commended his readiness to respect BJP's final say.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske reinforced the party's commitment to the alliance's choice, underlining the support BJP extended to Shiv Sena. Mhaske affirmed adherence to the decisions by PM Modi and top BJP leaders—Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's national president JP Nadda—in selecting the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024