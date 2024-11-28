Sena Sparks Speculation Over Maharashtra CM Designate Announcement

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the ruling Mahayuti alliance for their hesitation in naming the Chief Minister designate, as they prepare to set up their government following a victorious run in the Maharashtra assembly elections. She questioned the delay despite earlier indications favoring Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde's acceptance of the prime minister's decision.

Previously, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde announced his willingness to abide by any decision from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the state's leadership. Shiv Sena leaders, such as Shaina NC, echoed sentiments that Shinde should have naturally been the choice due to his ground-level efforts and significant contributions to the coalition's victory, yet commended his readiness to respect BJP's final say.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske reinforced the party's commitment to the alliance's choice, underlining the support BJP extended to Shiv Sena. Mhaske affirmed adherence to the decisions by PM Modi and top BJP leaders—Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's national president JP Nadda—in selecting the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

