Factional Strife: A Tragedy Looms Over Karnataka BJP

Senior BJP leader D V Sadananda Gowda expressed his distress over the internal rifts within Karnataka BJP. Highlighting factionalism as a major issue overshadowing BJP's agenda, Gowda urged the central leadership to address indiscipline promptly, warning that unresolved internal divisions could further damage the party's prospects.

Senior BJP leader D V Sadananda Gowda lamented the deepening factionalism within Karnataka BJP, describing it as a 'big tragedy'. The former Union Minister criticized the party leadership for their delay in addressing indiscipline, despite his repeated appeals through letters.

Gowda acknowledged that forthcoming elections in Maharashtra and Haryana might have diverted attention from Karnataka's internal issues but insisted that prompt intervention was crucial. He pointed out ongoing divisions led by MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal against state President B Y Vijayendra, escalating tensions within the party.

Gowda emphasized that internal conflicts overshadowed the BJP's political agenda in Karnataka, despite ample opposition opportunities. He called for decisive action from the central leadership, warning that groupism remained a significant obstacle to uniting the party.

