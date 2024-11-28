Left Menu

Lukashenko's Strategic Visit to Pakistan Amid Western Scrutiny

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko's visit to Pakistan went largely unnoticed due to domestic protests but attracted significant Western interest. After the visit, Pakistan and Belarus signed several agreements aimed at boosting economic cooperation. The trip highlights growing ties within the Russia-Pakistan-Belarus bloc amid tense Western relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:11 IST
Lukashenko's Strategic Visit to Pakistan Amid Western Scrutiny
Lukashenko
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko's recent visit to Pakistan captured the attention of Western nations, despite being overshadowed by local political unrest. Lukashenko's three-day stay led to significant bilateral talks and agreements with Pakistan, marking a strategic alignment that could alter regional dynamics.

The agreements include fifteen crucial pacts focusing on economic cooperation across various sectors such as agriculture, information technology, and maritime affairs. Both nations unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for cooperation extending from 2025 to 2027, seeking to strengthen geopolitical alliances.

This visit comes as global tensions rise, with Lukashenko acting as a close ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Western powers, especially the United States, are paying close attention to these developments amid existing scrutiny over technology transfer issues linked to Pakistan's missile program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024