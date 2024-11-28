Lukashenko's Strategic Visit to Pakistan Amid Western Scrutiny

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko's recent visit to Pakistan captured the attention of Western nations, despite being overshadowed by local political unrest. Lukashenko's three-day stay led to significant bilateral talks and agreements with Pakistan, marking a strategic alignment that could alter regional dynamics.

The agreements include fifteen crucial pacts focusing on economic cooperation across various sectors such as agriculture, information technology, and maritime affairs. Both nations unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for cooperation extending from 2025 to 2027, seeking to strengthen geopolitical alliances.

This visit comes as global tensions rise, with Lukashenko acting as a close ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Western powers, especially the United States, are paying close attention to these developments amid existing scrutiny over technology transfer issues linked to Pakistan's missile program.

(With inputs from agencies.)