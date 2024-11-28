Clashes Erupt in Aleppo as Syrian Armed Groups Attack

In a dramatic escalation, Syrian armed groups have launched a significant offensive against government forces in Western Aleppo, as reported by both state and opposition factions on Thursday.

The offensive, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, is accused by Syria's military of breaching a de-escalation deal. Skirmishes have erupted across numerous villages and military installations.

Opposition claims assert control over 15 villages, a military base, and hostages. Concurrently, clashes have followed heightened bombardments in the northwest, amid broader regional tensions involving Iranian-affiliated factions and increased Israeli military activity against these groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)