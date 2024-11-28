Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Ajmer Dargah's Religious Identity Amid Political Tensions

A political controversy has erupted over a lawsuit seeking to declare Ajmer Sharif Dargah as a temple, with accusations pointing towards BJP and RSS. Opposition leaders express concerns, highlighting the threat to national stability and unity. The legal battle comes alongside similar disputes, drawing nationwide attention.

The religious identity of Ajmer Sharif Dargah has become a hotbed of controversy following a petition to declare the Sufi shrine a temple. This move has been linked to the BJP and RSS by opposition leader Asaduddin Owaisi, sparking widespread political and social tensions.

The petition, admitted by an Ajmer court, coincides with similar claims regarding a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. This has prompted an outcry from multiple political figures, with warnings that the issue undermines the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which maintains the 1947 religious character of sites.

Critics argue these disputes are distractions from pressing national issues and accuse certain groups of fostering division. Opposition voices call for redress, emphasizing the 'trust deficit' this drama could create nationwide while potentially destabilizing social cohesion.

