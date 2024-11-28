Left Menu

Putin's Firm Stance on Nuclear Deterrence

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that any Ukrainian attempt to obtain nuclear arms would be thwarted by Russia. Speculation arose from unnamed Western officials suggesting the U.S. might provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons, a claim denied by Putin who also downplayed Ukraine's capacity to create such weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:17 IST
Putin's Firm Stance on Nuclear Deterrence
President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning against Ukraine's potential acquisition of nuclear weapons, asserting that Russia would intervene decisively. The remarks came during an address in Astana, Kazakhstan, amidst speculative reports from Western sources suggesting potential U.S. involvement in arming Ukraine.

Putin emphasized that while the actual production of a nuclear weapon by Ukraine seems unlikely, the possibility of a 'dirty bomb' being developed remains a concern. This statement counters recent claims reported by The New York Times indicating U.S. President Joe Biden could consider arming Ukraine before his term ends.

With geopolitical tensions simmering, Putin's declarations underscore the gravity of nuclear armament discussions and the strategic positioning by global powers regarding Ukraine's defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024