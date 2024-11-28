Putin's Firm Stance on Nuclear Deterrence

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning against Ukraine's potential acquisition of nuclear weapons, asserting that Russia would intervene decisively. The remarks came during an address in Astana, Kazakhstan, amidst speculative reports from Western sources suggesting potential U.S. involvement in arming Ukraine.

Putin emphasized that while the actual production of a nuclear weapon by Ukraine seems unlikely, the possibility of a 'dirty bomb' being developed remains a concern. This statement counters recent claims reported by The New York Times indicating U.S. President Joe Biden could consider arming Ukraine before his term ends.

With geopolitical tensions simmering, Putin's declarations underscore the gravity of nuclear armament discussions and the strategic positioning by global powers regarding Ukraine's defense capabilities.

