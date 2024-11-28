Maharashtra's Power Puzzle: Delays in CM Selection

Sanjay Raut, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), has raised concerns over the Mahayuti alliance's inability to appoint a chief minister, despite securing a dominant position in Maharashtra's recent elections.

The alliance, which includes BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, triumphed by securing 230 of the 288 assembly seats. Raut criticized caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, remarking that while Shinde politicizes in Bal Thackeray's name, party decisions are seemingly made from Delhi, not Mumbai.

Raut emphasized the urgency of naming a chief minister within 24 hours of achieving a majority, questioning the BJP's delays. Meanwhile, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal acknowledged the complexity of aligning views within such a diverse coalition, citing that sometimes it takes time to finalize decisions, but a resolution is expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)