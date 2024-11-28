Left Menu

Regional Dominance: Hemant Soren's Leadership in Eastern India

Naveen Patnaik, former Odisha CM, lauds Hemant Soren's oath-taking as Jharkhand's 14th CM. Patnaik's BJD expresses satisfaction over JMM's re-election, reflecting trust in regional parties in eastern India. BJD emphasizes the influence of these parties in states like West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

In a recent development, former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik extended his congratulations to Hemant Soren for being sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th Chief Minister. Patnaik expressed his well-wishes, highlighting the importance of strong leadership in fostering state development.

Patnaik's party, the BJD, had previously showcased its satisfaction with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) return to power, emphasizing the continued trust that people in eastern India have in regional parties. This sentiment was voiced in a statement released by the BJD on November 23.

The political landscape in eastern India sees a significant presence of regional parties such as the BJD. These parties have established substantial influence in states like West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, as reflected in recent assembly election outcomes.

