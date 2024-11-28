Regional Dominance: Hemant Soren's Leadership in Eastern India
Naveen Patnaik, former Odisha CM, lauds Hemant Soren's oath-taking as Jharkhand's 14th CM. Patnaik's BJD expresses satisfaction over JMM's re-election, reflecting trust in regional parties in eastern India. BJD emphasizes the influence of these parties in states like West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik extended his congratulations to Hemant Soren for being sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th Chief Minister. Patnaik expressed his well-wishes, highlighting the importance of strong leadership in fostering state development.
Patnaik's party, the BJD, had previously showcased its satisfaction with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) return to power, emphasizing the continued trust that people in eastern India have in regional parties. This sentiment was voiced in a statement released by the BJD on November 23.
The political landscape in eastern India sees a significant presence of regional parties such as the BJD. These parties have established substantial influence in states like West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, as reflected in recent assembly election outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Elections: JMM's Manoj Pandey Confident of Victory as Voting Begins
JMM-led alliance gave you migration, unemployment, no rail connectivity; development brought by Modi: PM in Godda rally.
JMM-led coalition devoured central funds meant for Jharkhand people, ate free rice meant for you: PM Modi in Godda rally.
JMM-led coalition brought 'farzi’ (fake) housing scheme for cut money, alleges PM Modi in Godda rally.
JMM-led govt playing with security of Jharkhand's 'beti, maati, roti'; BJP won't allow infiltration: PM Modi in Deoghar.