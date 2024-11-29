Venezuela Tightens Grip on Opposition with New Law

The National Assembly of Venezuela, dominated by the ruling party, has unanimously approved a new law that could impose bans of up to 60 years on those aiming for public office who have shown support for sanctions against the nation.

The legislation, known as the Simon Bolivar Liberator law, also allows for the prosecution of individuals in absentia. This decision is the latest effort by President Nicolas Maduro's government to bolster its grip, following a disputed presidential election.

The law's approval is part of a broader push by the government to regulate influences from NGOs to social media, attempting to tighten control over various sectors of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)