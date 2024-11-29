Left Menu

Venezuela Tightens Grip on Opposition with New Law

Venezuela's National Assembly has passed a law allowing bans up to 60 years on individuals seeking public office for supporting sanctions against the country. The Simon Bolivar Liberator law enables prosecution in absentia and marks another step by Maduro's administration to control civic and political life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 29-11-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 00:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

The National Assembly of Venezuela, dominated by the ruling party, has unanimously approved a new law that could impose bans of up to 60 years on those aiming for public office who have shown support for sanctions against the nation.

The legislation, known as the Simon Bolivar Liberator law, also allows for the prosecution of individuals in absentia. This decision is the latest effort by President Nicolas Maduro's government to bolster its grip, following a disputed presidential election.

The law's approval is part of a broader push by the government to regulate influences from NGOs to social media, attempting to tighten control over various sectors of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

