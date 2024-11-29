First-Time Winners Shine in Maharashtra's Electoral Stage

In a significant political shift, 78 first-time winners are set to enter Maharashtra's 288-member assembly, accounting for 27% of its composition. Among them, the BJP emerges as a major force with 33 newcomers, while the Shiv Sena follows with 14 and the NCP with eight.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena, achieved a landslide victory in the recent elections, securing 230 out of 288 seats. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi struggled, with the Congress, Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) securing just 16, 20, and 10 seats, respectively.

Mumbai's political scene saw several first-time victories. Sena (UBT) candidates Mahesh Sawant and Varun Desai made significant gains, defeating notable opponents. Newcomers like BJP's Sanjay Upadhyay and Congress' Jyoti Gaikwad also marked their presence in the state's political corridors.

