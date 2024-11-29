Left Menu

First-Time Winners Shine in Maharashtra's Electoral Stage

Seventy-eight new MLAs will enter Maharashtra's 288-member assembly. The BJP takes the lead, with 33 newcomers, followed by Shiv Sena and NCP. The ruling Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory. Mumbai saw notable wins, including political scions defeating strong competitors. The opposition suffered major setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:34 IST
First-Time Winners Shine in Maharashtra's Electoral Stage
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, 78 first-time winners are set to enter Maharashtra's 288-member assembly, accounting for 27% of its composition. Among them, the BJP emerges as a major force with 33 newcomers, while the Shiv Sena follows with 14 and the NCP with eight.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena, achieved a landslide victory in the recent elections, securing 230 out of 288 seats. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi struggled, with the Congress, Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) securing just 16, 20, and 10 seats, respectively.

Mumbai's political scene saw several first-time victories. Sena (UBT) candidates Mahesh Sawant and Varun Desai made significant gains, defeating notable opponents. Newcomers like BJP's Sanjay Upadhyay and Congress' Jyoti Gaikwad also marked their presence in the state's political corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024