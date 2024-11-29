Left Menu

Priyanka's Solidarity: A Stand in the Lok Sabha

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the opposition protest in the Lok Sabha soon after taking oath. Standing in solidarity near her seat, she interacted with various members, including a brief exchange with DMK MP Kanimozhi. Rahul Gandhi also engaged with opposition MPs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:08 IST
Priyanka's Solidarity: A Stand in the Lok Sabha
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra immediately joined the opposition protest in the Lok Sabha after taking her oath. Her presence marked a moment of solidarity as she stood close to her seat amidst the dissent against the Sambhal violence and other issues.

Priyanka's engagement with fellow parliamentarians was evident as she mingled with members of Congress and the Samajwadi Party, who were leading the protest. Notably, she exchanged greetings with DMK MP Kanimozhi, who invited her to take a seat among the opposition front benchers.

This gesture of unity extended further with Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, seen conversing with representatives from the TMC and other parties, strengthening the opposition's stance in the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024