Priyanka's Solidarity: A Stand in the Lok Sabha

In a significant political move, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra immediately joined the opposition protest in the Lok Sabha after taking her oath. Her presence marked a moment of solidarity as she stood close to her seat amidst the dissent against the Sambhal violence and other issues.

Priyanka's engagement with fellow parliamentarians was evident as she mingled with members of Congress and the Samajwadi Party, who were leading the protest. Notably, she exchanged greetings with DMK MP Kanimozhi, who invited her to take a seat among the opposition front benchers.

This gesture of unity extended further with Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, seen conversing with representatives from the TMC and other parties, strengthening the opposition's stance in the House.

