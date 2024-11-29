Power Game in Maharashtra: Key Leaders and Strategic Alliances
Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar met with Amit Shah and J P Nadda to discuss the Maharashtra government formation after the BJP coalition's electoral victory. Meetings in Mumbai are scheduled, with decisions on leadership expected soon. Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP discuss power-sharing amid Congress setbacks.
In the aftermath of Maharashtra's assembly elections, the state's political landscape is abuzz with strategic talks and negotiations. High-profile leaders Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar returned to Mumbai after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to advance government formation discussions.
Shiv Sena's Shinde described the talks with senior BJP officials, including Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, as productive. Although a definitive leadership plan is pending, another meeting is set to occur at the earliest, according to insiders.
The BJP, having secured a significant lead with 132 assembly seats, seeks to fortify its coalition strategy. The Shiv Sena and NCP, key players in the state's political roulette, are likely allies. Meanwhile, Congress faced a severe blow, marking one of its poorest performances in the region.
