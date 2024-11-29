Power Dynamics in Maharashtra: The Future of Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat commented on the potential naming of Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister following the Mahayuti alliance's win. Shinde has not accepted a central role, sparking speculation about his future in state politics. Meetings with top leaders indicate ongoing discussions about the new government formation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat stated on Friday that Eknath Shinde might be offered the deputy chief minister position. Should Shinde decline, another party member could step up.
Shirsat emphasized Shinde's intent to remain supportive of the BJP's decision for the chief minister, despite the Mahayuti's sweeping victory in Maharashtra elections.
Meetings with influential leaders like Amit Shah and J P Nadda signal discussions are underway to forge a power-sharing agreement for the upcoming government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Pollution Crisis: AAP Under Fire from BJP
Veteran BJP Leader Harishchandra Chavan Passes Away at 74
PM Modi Rallies for BJP's Victory, Targets Congress in Maharashtra
JMM-led coalition trying to make Jharkhand a hub of Naxals, alleges Yogi Adityanath at BJP rally in Dhanbad.
First phase polling indicates BJP will form government in Jharkhand with absolulte majority, claims UP CM Yogi Adityanath.