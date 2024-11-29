Left Menu

Power Dynamics in Maharashtra: The Future of Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat commented on the potential naming of Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister following the Mahayuti alliance's win. Shinde has not accepted a central role, sparking speculation about his future in state politics. Meetings with top leaders indicate ongoing discussions about the new government formation.

  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat stated on Friday that Eknath Shinde might be offered the deputy chief minister position. Should Shinde decline, another party member could step up.

Shirsat emphasized Shinde's intent to remain supportive of the BJP's decision for the chief minister, despite the Mahayuti's sweeping victory in Maharashtra elections.

Meetings with influential leaders like Amit Shah and J P Nadda signal discussions are underway to forge a power-sharing agreement for the upcoming government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

