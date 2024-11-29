Maharashtra in Suspense: CM Shinde's Next Move
Outgoing Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is traveling to his native village amid uncertainty about his political future. Discussions continue in the Shiv Sena and Mahayuti alliance about the government's next steps, with debates over Shinde's potential acceptance of a deputy position in the new administration.
Maharashtra's political landscape remains uncertain as outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visits his native village in Satara. Despite recent election results, the Shiv Sena is embroiled in debates about Shinde's future.
Political discussions are intensifying within the Shiv Sena and the broader Mahayuti alliance, particularly about Shinde's potential role in the new government, led by the BJP.
While some leaders suggest he accept a deputy CM position, Shinde maintains he'd abide by decisions from national leaders Modi and Shah. Meanwhile, governmental formation talks persist with BJP leaders in New Delhi.
