Left Menu

Maharashtra in Suspense: CM Shinde's Next Move

Outgoing Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is traveling to his native village amid uncertainty about his political future. Discussions continue in the Shiv Sena and Mahayuti alliance about the government's next steps, with debates over Shinde's potential acceptance of a deputy position in the new administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:43 IST
Maharashtra in Suspense: CM Shinde's Next Move
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape remains uncertain as outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visits his native village in Satara. Despite recent election results, the Shiv Sena is embroiled in debates about Shinde's future.

Political discussions are intensifying within the Shiv Sena and the broader Mahayuti alliance, particularly about Shinde's potential role in the new government, led by the BJP.

While some leaders suggest he accept a deputy CM position, Shinde maintains he'd abide by decisions from national leaders Modi and Shah. Meanwhile, governmental formation talks persist with BJP leaders in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024