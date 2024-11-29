Lalu Yadav and Congress Demand Return to Ballot Papers Amidst EVM Controversy

In a bold statement on Friday, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Lalu Yadav called for a return to ballot papers, advocating their use in the forthcoming Bihar elections scheduled for next year. Yadav expressed confidence in his party's victory, citing a majority win with traditional voting methods.

The call to switch from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has gained momentum within opposition circles, following recent developments in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The issue took center stage earlier this month when Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demanded EVMs be set aside, alleging that votes of marginalized communities were being lost.

Kharge's demand surfaced after the Congress party's disappointing performance in Maharashtra, where the BJP and its allies secured a significant win. Meanwhile, several Congress leaders alleged manipulation via EVMs. Despite these claims, India's Supreme Court rejected a plea to reintroduce paper ballots, maintaining the legitimacy of current voting protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)