Clash Over Bus Marshals Dominates Delhi Assembly Session
The Delhi Assembly witnessed a heated debate over the removal of bus marshals, with AAP and BJP exchanging blame. The AAP accused the LG of dismissing marshals, while BJP pointed fingers at Kejriwal. The discussion highlighted the marshals' importance for women's safety and their livelihood challenges.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Assembly session began with intense discussions about the controversial removal of bus marshals. AAP members blamed the LG for their removal, citing women's safety concerns, while the BJP countered, accusing Kejriwal of initiating the dismissals.
Chief Minister Atishi offered a political bargain, stating AAP would not oppose BJP's Vijender Gupta in elections if he persuaded the LG to reinstate the marshals. She also humorously promised to campaign for him.
Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasized that the reinstatement process falls under the LG's jurisdiction, arguing the Delhi government's lack of authority. Amid the debate, the livelihood of 10,000 marshals remains uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Assembly
- AAP
- BJP
- bus marshals
- women's safety
- Kejriwal
- Atishi
- LG
- Vijender Gupta
- politicst
ALSO READ
Primary schools in Delhi will switch to online classes until further directions due to rising pollution: CM Atishi.
Government offices in Delhi to follow staggered timings to reduce traffic congestion in view of pollution: CM Atishi.
In-person classes, apart from class 11-12, to be discontinued for all students under GRAP-4 restrictions: Delhi CM Atishi.
BJP-led central govt only indulging in politics, has taken no step to check stubble burning: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
(Eds: Repeating with correction in class) In-person classes, apart from classes 10-12, to be discontinued for all students under GRAP-4 restrictions: Delhi CM Atishi.