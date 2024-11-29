Clash Over Bus Marshals Dominates Delhi Assembly Session

The Delhi Assembly session began with intense discussions about the controversial removal of bus marshals. AAP members blamed the LG for their removal, citing women's safety concerns, while the BJP countered, accusing Kejriwal of initiating the dismissals.

Chief Minister Atishi offered a political bargain, stating AAP would not oppose BJP's Vijender Gupta in elections if he persuaded the LG to reinstate the marshals. She also humorously promised to campaign for him.

Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasized that the reinstatement process falls under the LG's jurisdiction, arguing the Delhi government's lack of authority. Amid the debate, the livelihood of 10,000 marshals remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)