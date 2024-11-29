Left Menu

Bribery Allegations Stir Controversy around Adani

India's government responds to bribery allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani, stating it's a legal issue involving private firms and the U.S. Department of Justice. Adani Group denies the charges, and U.S. authorities accuse Adani and associates of orchestrating a scheme to bribe for solar power contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's foreign ministry has clarified that bribery allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani remain a legal matter involving private companies and the U.S. Department of Justice. The Indian government has not received any formal request from Washington regarding the case, which centers on accusations of bribery for solar power contracts.

This announcement marks the first official response from the Indian government regarding the indictment of Adani, the chairman of the multinational Adani Group and a prominent figure globally. The U.S. authorities charge Adani, alongside his nephew and Adani Green's managing director, with attempting to bribe to secure Indian solar contracts.

The Adani Group has firmly denied these accusations, labeling them as groundless and pledging to pursue all available legal measures. Political tension in India intensifies as opposition parties criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for purportedly shielding Adani. The Bharatiya Janata Party asserts the matter will adhere to legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

