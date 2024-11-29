Left Menu

Kharge's Call to Revitalize Congress Amid Electoral Setbacks

Amid electoral losses in Maharashtra and Haryana, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need for internal unity, strategic reforms, and adapting to modern election tactics. He called for fixing accountability, addressing organizational weaknesses, and tackling misinformation to reclaim political strength, asserting Congress's role in empowering the common people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Facing defeats in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge urged the party to adopt tough decisions and fix accountability. Addressing the Congress Working Committee, Kharge criticized internal bickering and highlighted the need for unity to politically defeat opponents.

He stressed modernizing election strategies, enhancing micro-communication tactics, and combating misinformation. Kharge emphasized the importance of strengthening the organization to a booth level, highlighting the impact of unemployment, inflation, and caste census as pressing issues.

Kharge called for learning from setbacks, underscoring Congress's historic achievements in empowering citizens. He sought a focus on addressing economic inequality, urging the party to become the strong voice of the have-nots to regain power and implement people's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

