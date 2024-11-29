Left Menu

Ashok Chavan Urges Congress Introspection on Electoral Setbacks

Ashok Chavan, former Congress and current BJP Rajya Sabha MP, criticizes Congress's electoral decline in Maharashtra from 82 seats in 2009 to only 16 in 2024, urging the party for introspection without intending to advise. His remarks follow his daughter Shreejaya's election win and reflect on his own political journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:26 IST
Ashok Chavan
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan made a pointed critique of his former party, the Congress, urging them to reflect on their recent electoral defeats in Maharashtra. Chavan, a seasoned politician who once served as Maharashtra's chief minister, highlighted the party's diminishing seat count over successive elections.

Chavan, who shifted to the BJP earlier this year, noted that during his tenure as Congress chief minister, the party secured 82 seats in 2009. Under Prithviraj Chavan, this number dwindled to 44, and further collapsed to a mere 16 seats by the 2024 assembly polls under current state unit chief Nana Patole.

Though emphasizing he was not dispensing advice to Congress, Chavan explained his own political history, including a perceived 'vanvaas' period. His reflective comments come in the wake of his daughter Shreejaya Chavan's recent electoral victory in Maharashtra's assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

