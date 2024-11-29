Left Menu

Chagos Islands: A Sovereignty Tug-of-War

The Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navin Ramgoolam, seeks an independent review of a draft agreement with Britain over the Chagos Islands' future. The deal, involving the U.S. military base, faces scrutiny from U.S. officials and ex-Chagossians after decades of British control and displacement controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:04 IST
Chagos Islands: A Sovereignty Tug-of-War

The Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navin Ramgoolam, has initiated an independent review of a draft agreement regarding the future of the Chagos Islands, a British overseas territory in the Indian Ocean.

While Britain is optimistic about securing a deal that would ensure a U.S.-British military presence on Diego Garcia, the agreement remains subject to ratification. Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to finalize it by October, ceding sovereignty to Mauritius alongside a 99-year lease on the military base. The recent election win has brought introspection from Ramgoolam, prompting him to urge scrutiny before proceeding.

The deal has received backing from U.S. President Joe Biden but could face hurdles during Donald Trump's presidency due to concerns over strategic security, expressed by Marco Rubio. Britain's historical control since Mauritius' 1960s independence and the dislocation of Chagossians further complicate negotiations, as many displaced individuals remain uninvolved in talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024