Chagos Islands: A Sovereignty Tug-of-War

The Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navin Ramgoolam, has initiated an independent review of a draft agreement regarding the future of the Chagos Islands, a British overseas territory in the Indian Ocean.

While Britain is optimistic about securing a deal that would ensure a U.S.-British military presence on Diego Garcia, the agreement remains subject to ratification. Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to finalize it by October, ceding sovereignty to Mauritius alongside a 99-year lease on the military base. The recent election win has brought introspection from Ramgoolam, prompting him to urge scrutiny before proceeding.

The deal has received backing from U.S. President Joe Biden but could face hurdles during Donald Trump's presidency due to concerns over strategic security, expressed by Marco Rubio. Britain's historical control since Mauritius' 1960s independence and the dislocation of Chagossians further complicate negotiations, as many displaced individuals remain uninvolved in talks.

