Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls for Global Solidarity with Palestine Amid Crisis

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the global community to unite in addressing the severe humanitarian crisis faced by Palestinians. In a statement marking Palestine Solidarity Day, he condemned the actions of Israel's 'Zionist regime,' highlighting the need for worldwide intervention and support for the victims.

Vijayan criticized the ongoing military actions in Palestine, attributing them to both Israeli and American imperialism. He described these actions as genocide, affecting many helpless people, including women and children, emphasizing the urgent need for a unified global response.

The Chief Minister encouraged people everywhere to declare their solidarity with Palestine and to push for justice and human rights. His call to action comes amid escalating violence, with recent events causing numerous casualties and widespread devastation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)