BJP Leader Madan Rathore Receives Death Threat, Accused Arrested

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore was at the center of a security scare after receiving a death threat over the phone on Friday. The incident unfolded while Rathore was in Delhi, with the caller not only issuing the threat but also resorting to verbal abuse.

Prompt police action saw the arrest of Hetram, the man accused of making the threat from Rajasthan's Anupgarh district. According to Anupgarh Superintendent of Police Ramesh Morya, Hetram confessed to the crime, which he committed using a SIM card registered in his son's name.

The alarming threat drew immediate attention from top political figures, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP state leaders, who contacted Rathore for his well-being. Meanwhile, police continue their investigation to uncover the motive behind the threat.

