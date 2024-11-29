Prime Minister Modi Takes Bhubaneswar by Storm, Criticizes Congress

In a vibrant display of political engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Friday, captivating the attention of the masses who gathered alongside the streets for a glimpse of the leader.

Earlier, during his rally, Modi vociferously criticized the Congress party, accusing them of misleading the public and being embroiled in anger-driven plots after failing to secure power at the Centre for the past decade. He called upon BJP workers to remain vigilant and work towards exposing false narratives.

Modi's three-day visit to Odisha includes attending the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police 2024 in Bhubaneswar, focusing on issues like national security, coastal and left-wing extremism, and new criminal laws. The conference is a platform for senior police and security officials to discuss various national security and infrastructural challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)