Gangster Capital or Politically Driven Claims? The Law and Order Debate in Delhi
The Aam Aadmi Party has criticized the BJP-led Central government over worsening law and order conditions in Delhi, labeling it as a 'gangster capital.' In response, the BJP accused AAP of using crime statistics to disguise their failures, including infrastructure issues leading to multiple deaths earlier this year.
- Country:
- India
In an escalating political confrontation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the BJP-led Central government, claiming that deteriorating law and order has turned Delhi into a 'gangster capital.' AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of neglecting the city's safety and allowing criminal networks to flourish.
Countering these allegations, the BJP attacked Kejriwal, suggesting that he cited crime statistics to distract from his administration's failures, such as infrastructure-related deaths during the rainy season. BJP President Virendra Sachdeva further alleged that Kejriwal's tarnished political image is forcing him to redirect focus towards crime.
As the debate heated up in the Delhi Assembly, discussions pivoted towards controversial crime figures and incidents, with AAP and BJP leaders exchanging accusations. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Anil Bajpai lauded the Delhi Police for their effective management of law and order during major events like the G20 summit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Celebrates Jharkhand's High Voter Turnout in First Polling Phase
BJP's Ambitious Vision for Jharkhand: Prosperity Amidst Political Clash
Delhi's Pollution Crisis: AAP Under Fire from BJP
Veteran BJP Leader Harishchandra Chavan Passes Away at 74
PM Modi Rallies for BJP's Victory, Targets Congress in Maharashtra