Romania Awaits Crucial Court Decision Amid Election Turmoil

On Friday, Romania's top court postponed its decision on annulling the presidential election's first-round results until December 2, following an unexpected outcome that raised concerns over possible interference. This announcement comes ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election, which could see gains for the far-right.

The independent far-right candidate, Calin Georgescu, aged 62, emerged as the leader in last Sunday's vote and is set to participate in the run-off scheduled for December 8. If victorious, Georgescu could disrupt Romania's political landscape and its pro-Western alignment. Romanian authorities have reported evidence of meddling from hostile entities during the election campaign, leaving the NATO and EU member state awaiting the Constitutional Court's verdict on validating the results.

The court has mandated a recount of the 9.46 million votes cast in the first round while reviewing a plea from a defeated conservative candidate to nullify the first-round voting. This electoral uncertainty has plunged the nation of 19 million into political disarray and confusion as the parliamentary election approaches, where the far-right is expected to gain traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)