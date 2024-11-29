Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli Sets Course for China: A Diplomatic Venture

Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, is poised to embark on his inaugural official visit to China, scheduled from December 2 to December 5, as confirmed by the nation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This visit responds to an invitation from Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

At 72, the leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), Oli, will be joined by his spouse Radhika Shakya. He notably diverges from traditional protocol, where newly appointed Nepali prime ministers typically visit India first.

During his visit, Oli plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and hold discussions with Premier Qiang. He will also engage with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, and will address the Nepal-China Business Forum. Accompanying him are key political, economic, and media figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)