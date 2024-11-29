Modi Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticized opposition parties for undermining democratic principles and propagating misleading information. Addressing BJP workers, Modi stated that opposition factions have crushed the spirit of the Constitution in their pursuit of power.

Modi highlighted the BJP's dedicated efforts in Odisha, where the party has achieved electoral success despite being out of power for years. The Prime Minister praised the elevation of Odisha's tribal daughter, Droupadi Murmu, as President, and emphasized the ongoing commitment to cultural heritage and women's empowerment through various schemes.

The BJP has implemented significant educational and reformative policies in Odisha, aiming to place the state prominently on the national and global map. Modi assured that the central government's promises during elections are being fulfilled, which includes initiatives like the 'Subhadra Yojana' aimed at empowering women.

(With inputs from agencies.)