Countdown to Maharashtra's Next Chief Minister Amid Political Tensions

Sanjay Shirsat of Shiv Sena reveals a decision on Maharashtra's Chief Minister is expected by Friday midnight, with Eknath Shinde taking a significant step in the next 24 hours. Despite speculation, Shinde has no interest in joining the Union cabinet, indicating a preference for state politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:07 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions rise in Maharashtra as political leaders anticipate the announcement of the state's next Chief Minister. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat revealed that a decision is expected by Friday midnight, with caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde potentially making a defining move within the next 24 hours.

Despite ongoing discussions in Delhi, Shinde's focus remains firmly on Maharashtra. Shirsat confirmed that Eknath Shinde is uninterested in a role within the Union cabinet, attending meetings with Amit Shah and JP Nadda alongside political heavyweights like Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The political landscape remains uncertain after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's electoral landslide on November 23. While the BJP secured 132 seats in the 280-member assembly, its allies, Shiv Sena and NCP, won 57 and 41 seats, respectively, leaving the Chief Ministerial post undecided.

