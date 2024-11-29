Countdown to Maharashtra's Next Chief Minister Amid Political Tensions

Tensions rise in Maharashtra as political leaders anticipate the announcement of the state's next Chief Minister. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat revealed that a decision is expected by Friday midnight, with caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde potentially making a defining move within the next 24 hours.

Despite ongoing discussions in Delhi, Shinde's focus remains firmly on Maharashtra. Shirsat confirmed that Eknath Shinde is uninterested in a role within the Union cabinet, attending meetings with Amit Shah and JP Nadda alongside political heavyweights like Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The political landscape remains uncertain after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's electoral landslide on November 23. While the BJP secured 132 seats in the 280-member assembly, its allies, Shiv Sena and NCP, won 57 and 41 seats, respectively, leaving the Chief Ministerial post undecided.

