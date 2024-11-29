Countdown to Maharashtra's Next Chief Minister Amid Political Tensions
Sanjay Shirsat of Shiv Sena reveals a decision on Maharashtra's Chief Minister is expected by Friday midnight, with Eknath Shinde taking a significant step in the next 24 hours. Despite speculation, Shinde has no interest in joining the Union cabinet, indicating a preference for state politics.
- Country:
- India
Tensions rise in Maharashtra as political leaders anticipate the announcement of the state's next Chief Minister. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat revealed that a decision is expected by Friday midnight, with caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde potentially making a defining move within the next 24 hours.
Despite ongoing discussions in Delhi, Shinde's focus remains firmly on Maharashtra. Shirsat confirmed that Eknath Shinde is uninterested in a role within the Union cabinet, attending meetings with Amit Shah and JP Nadda alongside political heavyweights like Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.
The political landscape remains uncertain after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's electoral landslide on November 23. While the BJP secured 132 seats in the 280-member assembly, its allies, Shiv Sena and NCP, won 57 and 41 seats, respectively, leaving the Chief Ministerial post undecided.
(With inputs from agencies.)
