Tensions Rise: Samajwadi Party Leader Accuses Government of Suppression
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mata Prasad Pandey accuses the government of stifling voices amid unrest in Sambhal, objecting to being barred from visiting the district. The administration's alleged arbitrary actions have sparked further political confrontation, with opposition members poised to challenge the ruling government over these incidents.
- Country:
- India
Mata Prasad Pandey, a leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has claimed that the Sambhal district magistrate contacted him by phone, instructing him to avoid visiting the district due to ongoing tensions. Pandey insists that official protocol demands a written notice, as opposed to verbal communication.
Pandey noted that other entities, such as media and the Justice Commission, are already present in the district. Raising questions about the state's intentions, he argued that the government's actions seem aimed at concealing its activities. He plans to consult his party office to decide further steps.
In reaction to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's comments, Pandey criticized the alleged double standards and cautioned against provocation. Criticism from the opposition continues as they prepare to address the administration, echoing claims of deliberate unrest creation and urging accountability from the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
