Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Samajwadi Party Leader Accuses Government of Suppression

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mata Prasad Pandey accuses the government of stifling voices amid unrest in Sambhal, objecting to being barred from visiting the district. The administration's alleged arbitrary actions have sparked further political confrontation, with opposition members poised to challenge the ruling government over these incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:38 IST
Tensions Rise: Samajwadi Party Leader Accuses Government of Suppression
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mata Prasad Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mata Prasad Pandey, a leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has claimed that the Sambhal district magistrate contacted him by phone, instructing him to avoid visiting the district due to ongoing tensions. Pandey insists that official protocol demands a written notice, as opposed to verbal communication.

Pandey noted that other entities, such as media and the Justice Commission, are already present in the district. Raising questions about the state's intentions, he argued that the government's actions seem aimed at concealing its activities. He plans to consult his party office to decide further steps.

In reaction to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's comments, Pandey criticized the alleged double standards and cautioned against provocation. Criticism from the opposition continues as they prepare to address the administration, echoing claims of deliberate unrest creation and urging accountability from the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024