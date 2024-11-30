Left Menu

Aleppo Under Siege: Renewed Clashes Ignite Tensions

Fierce clashes erupted in Aleppo as Syrian government troops battled insurgents who penetrated defense lines after a surprise offensive. With airstrikes targeting rebel supply lines and reports of civilian displacement, tensions mount in Syria's ongoing civil conflict, highlighting geopolitical stakes involving Russia, Iran, and Turkiye.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:58 IST
  • Lebanon

In an unexpected escalation, Syrian government troops are engaged in fierce clashes with insurgents within Aleppo, the country's largest city, marking the first such encounter since 2016. State media reported targeted airstrikes on rebel supply lines near the city's periphery, as the war-torn nation witnesses renewed violence.

The conflict intensified following the insurgents' successful breach of government defenses last Friday, allowing them to enter Aleppo's western neighborhoods with minimal resistance. Their offensive, which commenced on Wednesday, has resulted in the capture of numerous villages and towns, including a strategically important location south of Aleppo.

As Aleppo braces for further turmoil, local sources indicated that many residents are fleeing violence, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the deaths of 20 fighters in the recent airstrikes. With schools and offices shuttered, the city remains on edge amid ongoing military maneuvers and geopolitical wrangling.

