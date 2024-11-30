Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Political Delegations Stopped Amidst Mosque Survey Controversy

In the midst of escalating tensions, the Uttar Pradesh police have halted delegations from both the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress en route to Sambhal. The political conflict stems from a contentious mosque survey that has sparked unrest and led to fatalities in the region.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai disclosed that a Congress delegation is set to visit the violence-hit district on December 2, following the lifting of restrictions imposed until December 1. Rai emphasized the necessity for collective opposition to oppression and injustice.

The Samajwadi Party, whose delegation was stopped by police forces, accused the state government of undermining democratic principles. SP President Shyam Lal Pal was placed under house arrest, with allegations surfacing about the government's fear of the party's influence. Concurrently, the Supreme Court has ordered the trial court in Sambhal to refrain from proceeding with the mosque-related suit, demanding the survey report be sealed.

