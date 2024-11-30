Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Political Delegations Stopped Amidst Mosque Survey Controversy

Amid tensions in Sambhal, UP Police halted Samajwadi Party and Congress delegations from visiting. SP President Shyam Lal Pal was placed under house arrest, sparking accusations of constitutional violations. The Supreme Court has instructed a pause on proceedings related to a mosque survey causing unrest and fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:14 IST
Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Political Delegations Stopped Amidst Mosque Survey Controversy
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of escalating tensions, the Uttar Pradesh police have halted delegations from both the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress en route to Sambhal. The political conflict stems from a contentious mosque survey that has sparked unrest and led to fatalities in the region.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai disclosed that a Congress delegation is set to visit the violence-hit district on December 2, following the lifting of restrictions imposed until December 1. Rai emphasized the necessity for collective opposition to oppression and injustice.

The Samajwadi Party, whose delegation was stopped by police forces, accused the state government of undermining democratic principles. SP President Shyam Lal Pal was placed under house arrest, with allegations surfacing about the government's fear of the party's influence. Concurrently, the Supreme Court has ordered the trial court in Sambhal to refrain from proceeding with the mosque-related suit, demanding the survey report be sealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024