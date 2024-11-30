Left Menu

CPI (ML) L Supports Hemant Soren Without Cabinet Demands

CPI (ML)-Liberation led by Dipankar Bhattacharya will not seek ministerial positions in Jharkhand's Soren government, despite winning two seats. They pledge support for the administration's positive initiatives but will continue opposing harmful ideologies. Bhattacharya emphasizes readiness for ministerial roles only after gaining more legislators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI (ML)-Liberation, under the leadership of Dipankar Bhattacharya, announced on Saturday that they will not pursue cabinet positions in the newly formed Hemant Soren administration in Jharkhand.

Bhattacharya stressed their commitment to supporting the Soren government's initiatives deemed beneficial and to honor election promises. Despite winning two seats as part of the INDIA bloc, the party insists it is not prepared to assume ministerial duties.

Bhattacharya stated that they aim to increase their legislative presence before seeking such responsibilities. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, after his inauguration, indicated plans for cabinet expansion. The JMM-led coalition secured power with 56 seats, overshadowing the BJP-led NDA's 24 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

