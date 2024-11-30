Left Menu

BJP Surpasses Membership Milestone in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's BJP has exceeded its membership target of 60 lakh, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai leading the enrolment drive. Initiated on September 3, the campaign emphasizes strengthening community ties and supporting Prime Minister Modi's vision. Sai welcomed new members on social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh's ruling BJP party has successfully exceeded its membership target in the state, reaching a significant milestone of enrolling 60 lakh members. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, a senior BJP figure, during a public statement on Saturday.

The membership drive, launched on September 3, saw Sai leading initiatives from the forefront as the first individual to complete the registration forms. This campaign's success reflects the BJP's influence and organizational strength in Chhattisgarh.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sai expressed his heartfelt welcome to new members. He also encouraged more citizens to join the party to support the broader vision set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

