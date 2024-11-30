Left Menu

Stalled Bids: Lack of Data Hinders Lithium Auction in J&K

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the Indian government's handling of lithium reserve auctions in Jammu and Kashmir, attributing delays to insufficient exploration data. Initial auctions were canceled due to a lack of bids, and despite plans for future attempts, uncertainties persist due to inadequate geological assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:25 IST
Stalled Bids: Lack of Data Hinders Lithium Auction in J&K
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused the Central government of bungling the auction process for lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir. According to Ramesh, the auctions have stalled due to insufficient exploration data, causing companies to hesitate in bidding for these potentially lucrative reserves.

Initially touted as a major discovery, the government announced on February 13, 2023, that the reserves in J&K were among the world's largest. However, the inaugural auctions in November 2023 failed, as they did not meet the minimum requirement of three bids. A subsequent round announced for March 2024 also proved fruitless, with no bids received by July 2024. This prompted the Geological Survey of India to revisit their exploration efforts in October 2024.

Ramesh criticized what he termed as a "headline-driven approach" by the Modi government, suggesting that the initial announcement was premature and lacked substance. The Ministry of Mines has acknowledged the importance of lithium, a critical component of electric vehicle batteries, and plans for future auctions remain tentative as further exploration data is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024