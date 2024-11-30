Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Sambhal Turmoil

Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav criticizes BJP for restricting party visits to violence-hit Sambhal. He blames governance failures and suggests prior government action could have maintained peace. The Supreme Court mandates a pause on a mosque survey, emphasizing the need for maintained harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:23 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav condemned the state government's decision to restrict political visits to the troubled region of Sambhal. The area recently witnessed violence, prompting restrictions, which Yadav labeled as an administrative failure.

Yadav asserted that had the government pre-emptively restrained those provoking unrest, the communal harmony in Sambhal would have remained intact. He called for stringent punitive actions against local officials for negligence, suggesting the entire Sambhal administration should face suspension akin to cabinet reshuffles often performed by the BJP.

Criticism echoed from other party representatives, including Mata Prasad Pandey, who accused the government of impeding opposition efforts to unveil governmental lapses. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has intervened, halting proceedings linked to a controversial mosque survey and underscoring the imperative to preserve peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

