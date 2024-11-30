Security Scare for Kejriwal Amid Intensified AAP Campaign

A man was detained by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's security team on Saturday after he tried to hurl a liquid at Kejriwal during his padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area.

The individual faced a physical response from Kejriwal's security personnel. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj commented on the situation, claiming persistent attacks on Kejriwal.

He remarked, "While BJP leaders conduct rallies nationwide without incidents, Arvind Kejriwal consistently faces assaults, like those in Nangloi and Chhatarpur. Delhi's law and order have deteriorated, with the central government and Home Minister inactive." In October, AAP alleged BJP orchestrated an attack on Kejriwal during a capital rally.

In parallel, AAP has bolstered its campaign ahead of assembly elections, emphasizing voter engagement and grassroots support. Their strategy involves padyatras, committee setups, and an impending convention for solid grassroots mobilization.

AAP's top leaders are now in their second phase of padyatras across multiple constituencies. Earlier today, Kejriwal, with Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, met with the family of a murder victim in Panchsheel Park.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal expressed the family's anguish over the inexplicable motive. He voiced concerns over the widespread distress among Delhi's seniors and businesses amid escalating crime. He challenged Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning the lack of intervention.

Meanwhile, AAP MPs protested within Parliament against Delhi's declining safety, led by leaders including Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, and Sandeep Pathak. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)