Left Menu

Security Scare for Kejriwal Amid Intensified AAP Campaign

During a foot march in Delhi's Greater Kailash, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal faced an attack attempt, fueling political tensions. The incident underscores ongoing security issues amid AAP's ramped-up efforts for upcoming elections. Allegations against the BJP and concerns over Delhi's law and order continue to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:38 IST
Security Scare for Kejriwal Amid Intensified AAP Campaign
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was detained by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's security team on Saturday after he tried to hurl a liquid at Kejriwal during his padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area.

The individual faced a physical response from Kejriwal's security personnel. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj commented on the situation, claiming persistent attacks on Kejriwal.

He remarked, "While BJP leaders conduct rallies nationwide without incidents, Arvind Kejriwal consistently faces assaults, like those in Nangloi and Chhatarpur. Delhi's law and order have deteriorated, with the central government and Home Minister inactive." In October, AAP alleged BJP orchestrated an attack on Kejriwal during a capital rally.

In parallel, AAP has bolstered its campaign ahead of assembly elections, emphasizing voter engagement and grassroots support. Their strategy involves padyatras, committee setups, and an impending convention for solid grassroots mobilization.

AAP's top leaders are now in their second phase of padyatras across multiple constituencies. Earlier today, Kejriwal, with Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, met with the family of a murder victim in Panchsheel Park.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal expressed the family's anguish over the inexplicable motive. He voiced concerns over the widespread distress among Delhi's seniors and businesses amid escalating crime. He challenged Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning the lack of intervention.

Meanwhile, AAP MPs protested within Parliament against Delhi's declining safety, led by leaders including Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, and Sandeep Pathak. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024