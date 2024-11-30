Mahayuti Government Sworn In With Modi's Presence

The much-anticipated swearing-in of the Mahayuti government is scheduled for December 5, 2024, in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will honor the event with his presence, promising to underscore the coalition's significance in Maharashtra's political landscape.

The ceremony will take place at Azad Maidan and is expected to be witnessed by several key political figures and party supporters. The announcement came through a social media post by Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the BJP state's chief, setting the stage for a pivotal moment in regional politics.

The Mahayuti government is a coalition of the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, marking a significant union of major political players in the state, signaling potential shifts in policies and governance strategies.

