Left Menu

Mahayuti Government Sworn In With Modi's Presence

The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is set to be sworn in on December 5, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the event at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The coalition includes the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:00 IST
Mahayuti Government Sworn In With Modi's Presence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated swearing-in of the Mahayuti government is scheduled for December 5, 2024, in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will honor the event with his presence, promising to underscore the coalition's significance in Maharashtra's political landscape.

The ceremony will take place at Azad Maidan and is expected to be witnessed by several key political figures and party supporters. The announcement came through a social media post by Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the BJP state's chief, setting the stage for a pivotal moment in regional politics.

The Mahayuti government is a coalition of the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, marking a significant union of major political players in the state, signaling potential shifts in policies and governance strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024