Political Crossroads: Maharashtra's Power Struggle Unfolds

The new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is set for a swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan on December 5, attended by PM Modi. While Devendra Fadnavis is the frontrunner for Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde faces pressure. The alliance won a decisive victory but faces internal disagreements over the leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra announces its swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan, slated for December 5, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present. The political tension mounts as the state awaits the final decision on its next chief minister.

Devendra Fadnavis, having previously served twice as chief minister and recently as deputy CM, emerges as the leading candidate to take over the role. Eknath Shinde, the current caretaker chief minister, ventures to his village in Satara amid speculation and falls ill, adding another layer to the political drama.

The BJP-led alliance secured a commanding victory in recent elections but struggles to harmonize its internal dynamics, with significant discussions held in Delhi involving key party leaders. Meanwhile, opposition leaders voice concerns over electoral practices, with allegations of EVM tampering surfacing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

