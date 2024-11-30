Austria's Rocky Road to Coalition: Nehammer's Strategic Push

In Austria, Chancellor Karl Nehammer is navigating complex negotiations to form a three-party coalition government, aiming to finalize an agreement around the New Year. These intense talks are marked by diverging ideologies, especially on taxation policies.

The far-right Freedom Party (FPO) won the recent general election but failed to secure a coalition, leading President Alexander Van der Bellen to ask Nehammer, as leader of the second-largest party, to form a government excluding the FPO. Nehammer confirmed swift yet comprehensive discussions are crucial for a successful agreement.

Nehammer faces significant pressure due to the recent election loss in Styria, blamed on dissatisfaction with coalition negotiations. Issues like wealth taxation remain contentious, with the SPO advocating for fiscal contributions from the wealthy, which OVP strongly opposes. This highlights the challenging path Nehammer must navigate amid electoral scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)