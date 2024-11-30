Mahayuti's Power Play: BJP to Lead Maharashtra as CM, Ceremony Set for December 5
In a decisive meeting, Mahayuti has confirmed the BJP will lead Maharashtra with the Chief Minister's post, while NCP and Shiv Sena receive deputy roles. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for December 5 in Mumbai, with Prime Minister Modi expected to attend.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Mahayuti alliance has resolved the ongoing tussle over Maharashtra's leadership. On Saturday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit Pawar announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will appoint the Chief Minister, while NCP and Shiv Sena will each secure a Deputy Chief Minister role.
The decision, which came after a series of meetings among coalition leaders, including a crucial gathering in Delhi with senior BJP officials like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda, has set a clear path for forming the government.
Despite earlier reports of discontent and delays, particularly allegations that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had withdrawn due to frustrations, Shiv Sena leaders have assured that matters will proceed smoothly. Shinde, currently recuperating from a minor illness, is expected to return soon to finalize the cabinet.
Amid these political maneuvers, BJP's state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the oath-taking ceremony for the new government will be held on December 5, 2023, at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further emphasizing the central support for the alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
