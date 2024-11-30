Political Turmoil: AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's Controversial Arrest
AAP legislator Naresh Balyan was arrested in connection with an extortion case, causing a political storm as BJP accused him of illegal activities. AAP defended Balyan, dismissing the charges as unfounded and claiming political harassment. The arrest followed a viral audio clip linked to extortion discussions.
- Country:
- India
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan has been arrested in relation to an extortion case, according to Delhi Police officials. The arrest follows allegations by the BJP, who accused Balyan of involvement in illegal activities.
The Aam Aadmi Party has staunchly defended Balyan, dismissing the arrest as illegal and politically motivated. AAP leaders argued that the charges leveled against Balyan are groundless and stem from political conspiracies by the BJP and the central government.
A viral audio clip, allegedly featuring a conversation between Balyan and gangster Kapil Sangwan, has intensified the issue. Balyan has denied all allegations, promising to file complaints against those spreading falsehoods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Major Drug Syndicate Crushed: Delhi Police Seize Rs 1 Crore Worth of Narcotics
Crackdown on Crime: Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Prince Tewatia Gang Members
Excise policy 'scam': Delhi HC refuses to stay for now trial court proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case.
Air pollution case: SC directs Centre & Delhi Police to ensure setting up of check posts at all 113 entry points.
Delhi High Court Reviews Arvind Kejriwal's Plea in Excise Policy Case