Peace Hopes Rise with Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, expressed his support for the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, praising it as a step towards peace and life preservation in West Asia. He urged global efforts for Lebanon's reconstruction and called for swift action to end Gaza's conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:03 IST
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah lauded the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, describing it as a hopeful sign for peace and the saving of lives in the West Asia region.

He praised the reduction of tensions between the two nations, urging the international community to assist Lebanon with necessary reconstruction and relief efforts.

Abdullah also called on world powers to increase their efforts to facilitate a resolution for the ongoing conflict in Gaza, emphasizing the need to end its devastating effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

