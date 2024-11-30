Peace Hopes Rise with Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah lauded the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, describing it as a hopeful sign for peace and the saving of lives in the West Asia region.

He praised the reduction of tensions between the two nations, urging the international community to assist Lebanon with necessary reconstruction and relief efforts.

Abdullah also called on world powers to increase their efforts to facilitate a resolution for the ongoing conflict in Gaza, emphasizing the need to end its devastating effects.

