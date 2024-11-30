Striving for Peace in Eastern Congo: EAC Summit's Renewed Efforts Amid Challenges

East African heads of state convened in Arusha, Tanzania, on Saturday to renew efforts towards peace in eastern Congo, although the outcome appears uncertain.

The summit highlighted the need for regional and international cooperation to achieve lasting peace. However, Congo's president was notably absent, and Rwanda's president left early.

The conflict remains tense with accusations against Rwanda for backing M23 rebels. Despite a US and Angola-brokered truce reducing some violence, clashes continue. Kenya's President Ruto was named chairperson, advocating for economic growth and intra-regional trade.

