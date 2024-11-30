Striving for Peace in Eastern Congo: EAC Summit's Renewed Efforts Amid Challenges
East African leaders pushed for peace in eastern Congo at a regional summit, marked by the absence of Congo's president and Rwanda's early departure. The meeting emphasized collaboration for sustainable peace, despite accusations against Rwanda regarding support for M23 rebels and ongoing violence in the area.
- Tanzania
East African heads of state convened in Arusha, Tanzania, on Saturday to renew efforts towards peace in eastern Congo, although the outcome appears uncertain.
The summit highlighted the need for regional and international cooperation to achieve lasting peace. However, Congo's president was notably absent, and Rwanda's president left early.
The conflict remains tense with accusations against Rwanda for backing M23 rebels. Despite a US and Angola-brokered truce reducing some violence, clashes continue. Kenya's President Ruto was named chairperson, advocating for economic growth and intra-regional trade.
