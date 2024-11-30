Left Menu

Hamas Releases Plea Video of Israeli-American Hostage Amid Diplomatic Efforts

The Palestinian militant group Hamas released a video featuring an Israeli-American hostage pleading for help from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Edan Alexander, 20, captured during an October attack, appeals for his release amidst ongoing diplomatic negotiations involving Egyptian and American officials.

30-11-2024
In a video released on Saturday, Palestinian militant group Hamas showcased an Israeli-American hostage pleading for assistance from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to secure his release.

Edan Alexander, a 20-year-old soldier, was abducted during an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel, and the video depicts him in a dark setting, calling for help from his family, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Trump.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the video as psychological warfare and assured Alexander's family of ongoing rescue efforts. Diplomatic talks in Cairo, involving Hamas leaders, aim to negotiate a hostage-prisoner exchange. As these discussions unfold, the Hostages Families Forum appealed to the U.S. administrations for increased intervention.

